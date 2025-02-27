https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17140444SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up of a vibrant hibiscus flower in natural light, captured from a low angle, ideal for a nature-themed video background.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 27.96 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 12.44 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.66 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.14 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare