https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17140447SaveSaveVideo Info0:0530 FPSH.264Wide-angle shot of a hospital corridor with medical staff walking, capturing a clinical, professional atmosphere, ideal for a healthcare video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 12.31 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 5.34 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.15 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.62 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare