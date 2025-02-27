https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17140514SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up video of a realistic human heart model, showcasing detailed veins and texture. Shot from a low angle, emphasizing anatomical precision.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 26.96 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 13.42 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.38 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.79 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare