https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17140554SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up video shot of lush green plants in a garden, captured from a low angle, highlighting the vibrant leaves and natural sunlight.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 54.42 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 27.24 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.06 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 13.34 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare