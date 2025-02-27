https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17140586SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A low-angle video shot of a chicken walking on a sunlit farm, with rustic wooden barns in the background, capturing a rural lifestyle scene.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 53.85 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 22.62 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.58 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.87 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare