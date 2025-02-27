https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17140589SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Low-angle video of a chicken walking on a farm, highlighting rustic charm and natural textures against a wooden barn backdrop.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 39.94 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 19.87 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.96 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.22 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare