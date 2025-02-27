https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17140600SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A joyful couple spins under blooming trees in a park, captured from a low-angle shot, evoking a lively, romantic video scene.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 53.53 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 28.93 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.53 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.15 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare