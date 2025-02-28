https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17140746SaveSaveVideo Info0:1130 FPSH.264Overhead angle captures a large crowd from behind, focusing on diversity and unity. The style is vibrant, suitable for a video on social gatherings.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 48.35 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 19.89 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.38 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.55 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare