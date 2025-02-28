rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17140748
Save
Video Info
0:07
30 FPS
H.264

Low-angle video of a woman lifting weights in a gym, emphasizing strength and determination with dramatic lighting and focus on muscles.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 17.43 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 7.47 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.83 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.85 MB

View personal and business license