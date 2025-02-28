https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17140755SaveSaveVideo Info0:1130 FPSH.264Aerial video captures a woman kayaking on a serene lake, surrounded by lush hills. The vibrant colors and tranquil setting evoke a sense of adventure.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 45.69 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 25.17 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.12 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.94 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare