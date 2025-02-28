https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17140772SaveSaveVideo Info0:1130 FPSH.264Close-up angle of a person holding a knee with a glowing joint overlay, illustrating joint pain. The style is informative, resembling a medical video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 23.89 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 11.19 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.32 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.98 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare