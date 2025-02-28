https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17140774SaveSaveVideo Info0:0630 FPSH.264Aesthetic cityscape video concept with a cat on a windowsill. Shot from a low angle, showcasing a vibrant purple-pink skyline at dusk. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 2.66 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 1.38 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 242.72 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 2.38 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare