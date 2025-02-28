rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17140794
Save
Video Info
0:11
30 FPS
H.264

Low-angle shot of a basketball on a court, with a blurred hoop in the background, capturing a cinematic sports video vibe. Live desktop wallpaper.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 7.86 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 3.95 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 512.89 KB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.69 MB

View personal and business license