https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17140796SaveSaveVideo Info0:1130 FPSH.264Silhouetted tennis player prepares to swing, captured from a low angle. The video style emphasizes sunlight and dynamic motion.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 17.41 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 9.13 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.47 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.06 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare