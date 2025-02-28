https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17140810SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up, low-angle shot of a blue gemstone on textured fabric, highlighting its facets. Ideal for a luxury-themed video or advertisement.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 37.28 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 22.55 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.94 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 12.14 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare