https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17140811SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up video of a sparkling, multicolored gemstone on a velvet cushion, captured from a low angle with dramatic lighting highlighting its facets.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 30.02 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 16.67 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.88 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.76 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare