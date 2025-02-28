https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17140820SaveSaveVideo Info0:0630 FPSH.264Aerial video captures a picturesque village with half-timbered houses, nestled in lush green hills under a cloudy sky, showcasing a scenic landscape.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 34.73 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 17.85 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.82 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 5.44 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare