https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17140823SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up video of a metallic gear mechanism, showcasing intricate details and textures, captured from a side angle for an industrial feel.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 58.24 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 36.88 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 7.38 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 10.54 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare