https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17140836SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A close-up video of a shiny, wrapped gift box with a golden ribbon on a rustic wooden table, softly lit by two candles in the background.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 42.66 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 21.34 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.82 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.22 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare