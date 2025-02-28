https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17140863SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Video still of a Greek coastal village, shot from a low angle. White and blue houses on a hillside, surrounded by lush greenery and rocky shores.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 46.06 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 21.6 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 3.82 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 9.36 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare