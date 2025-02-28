https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17140885SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up, low-angle shot of a graduation cap on a table, with sunlight streaming through a window, creating a serene, academic video atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 11.87 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 6.05 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.06 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.89 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare