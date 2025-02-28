https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17140889SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up, angled shot of a graduation cap with a golden tassel, emphasizing achievement and celebration, suitable for a graduation video theme.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 30.09 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 14.95 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.44 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 6.68 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare