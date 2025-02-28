https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17140916SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264Underwater video shot of a vibrant goldfish swimming gracefully, captured from a side angle, with a serene aquatic background and green plants.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 24.43 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 13.15 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.82 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 5.43 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare