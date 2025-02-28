https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17140921SaveSaveVideo Info0:0930 FPSH.264Close-up video of a spinning coin with intricate laurel design, captured from a low-angle, showcasing detailed craftsmanship and motion.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 50.15 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 31.09 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.65 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.1 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare