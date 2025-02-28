https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17140931SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up video of a spinning coin mid-air, captured from a side angle. Minimalist style with a soft, neutral background, highlighting motion.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 19.02 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 9.94 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.77 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 4.02 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare