https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17140946SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A whimsical garden gnome holding a lantern, surrounded by colorful flowers. Eye-level angle, capturing a fairytale vibe, ideal for a playful video theme.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 20.08 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.16 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.93 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare