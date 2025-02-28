https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17140947SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Whimsical video scene of a cheerful garden gnome surrounded by butterflies and mushrooms, captured from a low-angle perspective.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 28.32 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 16.22 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.01 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.26 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare