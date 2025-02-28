https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17140950SaveSaveVideo Info0:0630 FPSH.264Lush garden scene captured from a low angle, showcasing vibrant flowers and trees. Ideal for a tranquil nature video backdrop. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 13.2 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 5.38 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.07 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 4.9 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare