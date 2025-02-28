https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17140993SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up video of a gold gift box with a shiny bow on a wooden table, captured from a side angle, highlighting the elegant wrapping in soft light.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 23.19 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 11.64 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.51 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.53 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare