https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17141013SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Video of a classic globe on a wooden stand, shot from a side angle. The vibrant colors and detailed map evoke a sense of exploration and learning.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 34.02 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 19.95 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 4.01 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 5.57 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare