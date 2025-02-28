https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17141023SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A divine figure emerges from clouds, bathed in radiant light. Low-angle view enhances the ethereal, cinematic style, resembling a celestial video scene. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 24.65 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 14.26 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.61 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.71 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare