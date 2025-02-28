https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17141064SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up video of ripe purple grapes on a vine, captured from a low angle, highlighting their texture and vibrant color against green leaves.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 31.44 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 16.18 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.23 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 9.44 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare