https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17141066SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up video shot of ripe grapes on a vine, showcasing a vibrant and fresh concept. The low-angle captures the lush details and sunlight on the fruit.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 26.73 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 11.88 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.08 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.83 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare