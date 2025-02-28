https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17141068SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up video shot of ripe grapes hanging from a vine, captured from a low angle, emphasizing natural textures and vibrant colors under sunlight.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 38.63 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 15.46 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.02 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.9 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare