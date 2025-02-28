https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17141077SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Low-angle shot of a dimly lit room with multiple monitors displaying code, evoking a cyberpunk video atmosphere with a focus on technology.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 35.52 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 17.17 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 4.81 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 9.47 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare