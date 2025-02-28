https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17141124SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A minimalist video still of an empty glass on a reflective surface, captured from a low angle, highlighting its sleek, transparent design.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 9.25 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 4.87 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 877.47 KBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 6.36 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare