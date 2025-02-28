https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17141157SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up shot of a golf ball on grass, focusing on texture and detail. Captured from a low angle, resembling a sports video scene.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 52.71 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 27.06 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 3.76 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 9.08 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare