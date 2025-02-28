rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17141177
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

Warm, cozy video scene of an elderly woman knitting in an armchair. Side angle captures the intimate, homey atmosphere with soft lighting.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 24.57 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 12.92 MB
  • SD
    480 x 854 px | MP4 | 3.07 MB
  • GIF
    270 x 480 px | GIF | 10.65 MB

View personal and business license