https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17141181SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264Warm, nostalgic video scene of an elderly woman knitting in a cozy room, captured from a side angle with soft, natural lighting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 32.96 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 17.25 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.37 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.16 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare