https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17141184SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A cozy, vintage-style video scene of an elderly woman reading in an armchair, captured from a side angle in a warmly lit, book-filled room.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 43.43 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 18.24 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.63 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.19 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare