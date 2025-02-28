https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17141189SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up video of lush green grass blades swaying gently. Captured from a low angle, showcasing texture and movement in a natural setting. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 98.26 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 61.34 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 11.44 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 15.19 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare