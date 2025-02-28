https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17141192SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up video of dewy grass blades in soft morning light, captured from a low angle, highlighting freshness and tranquility in nature. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 73.27 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 44.47 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 8.02 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 14.13 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare