rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17141192
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

Close-up video of dewy grass blades in soft morning light, captured from a low angle, highlighting freshness and tranquility in nature. Live desktop wallpaper.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 73.27 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 44.47 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 8.02 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 14.13 MB

View personal and business license