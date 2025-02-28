https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17141237SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A spooky video scene with a low-angle shot of a ghostly figure in a dimly lit, vintage hallway, evoking a haunting, mysterious atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 31.45 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 12.35 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 4.54 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 10.03 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare