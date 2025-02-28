https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17141243SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A ghostly figure in a decaying hallway, captured from a low-angle, evokes a haunting, eerie atmosphere, reminiscent of a horror video game. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 41.01 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 19.15 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.92 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 12.56 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare