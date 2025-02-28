https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17141252SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A close-up, eye-level shot of a goat standing on rocky terrain, showcasing its natural habitat. Ideal for a wildlife video theme.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 65.03 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 31.89 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.42 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.28 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare