https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17141277SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up video shot of black glasses on a wooden desk, with a shallow depth of field, creating a warm, focused atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 14.13 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 6.73 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.19 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.43 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare