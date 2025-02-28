https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17141285SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A cheerful golden retriever sits on grass with yellow flowers, captured from a low-angle. The scene resembles a joyful pet video moment.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 53.85 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 24.74 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 6.51 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 12.44 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare