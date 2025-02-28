https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17141313SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A serene video scene captures a low-angle view of a swan gliding on a calm lake, surrounded by tall reeds and lush trees, reflecting tranquility.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 84.62 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 44.49 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 8.73 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.72 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare