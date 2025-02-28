https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17141340SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Aerial video captures the Great Wall of China winding over lush hills, showcasing its majestic architecture from a dynamic, elevated angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 77 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 45.02 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.34 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.43 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare