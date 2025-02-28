https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17141356SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSProRes 444Cute cartoon penguin waving animation isolated asset, transparent 4K video, alpha channel, ProRes 4444MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoTransparentVideo4K HD 2160 x 2160 px | MOV | 490.08 MBGIF 480 x 480 px | GIF | 4.7 MB4K HD 2160 x 2160 px | MOV | 8.07 MB2K HD 1440 x 1440 px | MOV | 4.98 MBSD 480 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.02 MBGIF 480 x 480 px | GIF | 4.8 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare